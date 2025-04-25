Harmony Gold reports a death at its Moab Khotsong mine
In February, Harmony Gold announced the deaths of two miners at its Mponeng mine after a fall-of-ground incident triggered by an earth tremor
25 April 2025 - 16:52
Harmony Gold has announced the death of a miner at its Moab Khotsong mine, a deep-level mine near the towns of Orkney and Klerksdorp in the North-West province.
The incident, which involved a locomotive-related accident, happened on Friday morning, the company said in a statement...
