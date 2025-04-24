Portfolio restructuring to cost Anglo up to $1bn

Anglo American expects to incur significant one-off expenses from its portfolio restructuring this year, which could cost the group up to $1bn (R18.5bn).
According to a production report on Thursday, the miner expects $300m in restructuring costs as it reconfigures its business to focus solely on premium iron ore, copper and crop nutrients...
