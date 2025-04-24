Kumba hails progress at Transnet
Improved railway performance underpins miner’s 6% increase in quarterly sales volumes
24 April 2025 - 10:16
UPDATED 24 April 2025 - 18:14
Kumba says it is encouraged by early signs of progress made by Transnet, which helped boost its sales volumes in the quarter ended March.
However, Africa’s largest iron ore producer is not getting carried away by the 5% uplift in Transnet’s rail performance in the period, maintaining its annual production and sales guidance of 35-million to 37-million wet tonnes...
