Heavy rains curtail Amplats’ first quarter output
Group keeps production and costs guidance unchanged
24 April 2025 - 11:23
UPDATED 24 April 2025 - 18:22
The first-quarter production of Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) declined 8% as heavy rains in February caused widespread flooding that affected Tumela mine at Amandelbult.
The group said production at own-managed mines for the quarter to end-March was 462,000oz compared with 504,300oz a year ago...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.