Gold Fields reaches compromise with Ghanaian government
Gold Fields must boost job creation and increase investment as it recommences operations at its Damang mine
24 April 2025 - 10:39
SA mining giant Gold Fields has come to an agreement with Ghanaian authorities to continue operating its Damang mine for another year.
The agreement is conditional on Gold Fields hiring more workers and investing in extending the operations’ lifespan, a direction Gold Fields had previously shown little interest in...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.