NEWS ANALYSIS: Dwindling miner listings on JSE spark investor concern
From 71 companies listed by December 2008, the bourse is now home to only 35 miners
23 April 2025 - 05:00
The number of JSE-listed mining companies has more than halved over the past more than a decade, as fewer junior miners turn to the country’s stock exchange as a means to raise capital.
With unlisted entities contributing a growing share of SA’s metal, mineral and coal production, investors are concerned about an industry operating in the shadows. ..
