Ghana bans foreigners from artisanal gold mining
Authorities crack down on illicit trade, but extends 12-month lease for Gold Fields’ Damang mine
23 April 2025 - 19:55
Ghana, Africa’s largest gold producer, has been consolidating control of its gold exports by clamping down on mining leases and will ban foreigners from its artisanal and small-scale mining sector at the beginning of May.
Artisanal and small-scale mining is an important contributor to Ghana’s gold exports, which accounted for 57% of the country’s total export revenue last year according to its central bank. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.