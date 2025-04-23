Amplats demerger to bring multibillion-rand tax windfall
Anglo will attract $63m in capital gains tax as a result of the deal
23 April 2025 - 05:00
SA’s strained fiscus is set for a $388m (R7.3bn) windfall from the restructuring of mining giant Anglo American, which includes the demerger of its SA-based platinum group metal (PGM) unit in June.
According to a circular released earlier this month, the decision by Anglo to let go of Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) will net the SA Revenue Service (Sars) $388m, with Anglo attracting $63m in capital gains taxes through the process. ..
