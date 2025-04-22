Alphamin caught in DRC crossfire
Group raises concerns about its going concern status amid disruptions to its Bisie tin operations
22 April 2025 - 15:09
Alphamin Resources has flagged the conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo as a threat to its outlook even as it reported improved earnings for the year ended December.
The improved financial performance has done little to comfort investors who are concerned about the company’s future in the DRC, where it mines tin...
