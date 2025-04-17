South32’s Worsley operation receives $100m cash injection from Newmont
Diversified miner reports increase in copper production and aluminium output in the first nine months
17 April 2025 - 10:30
Diversified miner South32 received a $100m windfall from US gold miner Newmont from the group’s Australian mines in the third quarter.
The cash injection stemmed from an agreement between South32’s Worsley Alumina and Newmont’s Boddington gold mine aimed at enabling the two mines to “safely operate in close proximity and compensate Worsley Alumina for impacts on its priority access to small areas containing resource”, South32 said in a trading statement on Thursday...
