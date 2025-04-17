BHP’s copper output jumps 10%
Amid policy uncertainty and tariff wars, BHP is pinning hopes on a shake-up in China’s economy
17 April 2025 - 09:49
Australia-based BHP, the world’s biggest mining company by market value, reported a strong third quarter on Thursday, resulting in record output of copper and iron ore for the nine months to end-March.
A 20% surge in copper output from Escondida, the group’s joint venture with Rio Tinto in Chile, drove overall copper production up 10% year on year...
