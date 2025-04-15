Kumba scouting the rest of Africa to find new mineral reserves
Africa’s largest iron producer reveals its need to replace mineral resources and ore reserves after 2035
15 April 2025 - 05:00
Kumba Iron Ore is looking for new mining opportunities in the Northern Cape and in the rest of Africa to shore up its dwindling mineral reserves, with the group expecting its peak production to taper off in the next decade.
The group, Africa’s largest iron producer, said in its annual report published on Friday that as peak production tapers off by 2035, the company may face constraints in replacing mineral resources and ore reserves...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.