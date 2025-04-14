Gold Fields forced out Ghana mine after lease rejected
The government has instructed the miner to cease operations and vacate the area by April 18
14 April 2025 - 19:45
Gold Fields has been dealt a blow by Ghanaian authorities, with the country’s Minerals Commission rejecting the group’s application to extend the mining lease of its Damang operation.
After the decision, Gold Fields will be forced to wind down operations at Damang by the end of this week. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.