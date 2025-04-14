BEE miners push to access Saldanha ore export corridor
Pressure from new market entrants could reduce capacity and increase rates, says Kumba
14 April 2025 - 05:00
Kumba Iron Ore is under pressure from SA’s national logistics provider to allow more BEE miners to access its ore export corridor (OEC).
Kumba, Anglo American’s SA iron ore unit, relies wholly on the Transnet-owned and operated Sishen/Kolomela-Saldanha OEC to export its ore. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.