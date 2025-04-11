Gemfields plans $39m rights issue
The group expects its headline loss per share for the year ended December to widen
11 April 2025 - 10:10
Coloured gemstone miner Gemfields plans to raise $30m via a rights issue and expects its annual loss to widen.
The group said on Friday that its headline loss per share for the year ended December was expected to widen to 39.1c from 16c a year ago. In US currency, that equates to a loss of 2.1c from a loss of 0.9c previously...
