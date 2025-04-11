Gemfields plans $30m rights issue
The group expects its headline loss per share for the year to end-December to widen
11 April 2025 - 10:10
Gemfields is seeking shareholder approval to issue $30-million (R579m) worth of new shares in a last-ditch effort to address its short-term funding dilemma caused by civil unrest in Mozambique.
The company said on Friday the proposed rights issue would see Gemfields issue 556,203,396 new shares and would be underwritten by Assore International Holdings and Rational Expectations, the firm’s two largest shareholders. ..
