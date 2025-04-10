Tharisa bounces back on increase in PGM prices
Tharisa CEO says trade wars are likely to affect demand for chrome and PGMs in the second half
10 April 2025 - 09:28
Chrome and platinum group metal (PGM) miner Tharisa reported a slight improvement in its second-quarter operational performance on Thursday.
PGM production was up 8.7% to 32,500oz for the three months to end-March, while chrome output was unchanged at about 381,000 tonnes...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.