Fire at Anglo coal mine puts huge deal under pressure
A fire that suspended operations at the Moranbah North coal mine has cast doubt on Anglo’s agreement with Peabody Energy
10 April 2025 - 10:01
A recent fire at Anglo American’s Moranbah North underground coal mine in Queensland has potentially thrown a spanner in the works of the group’s restructuring plans.
The incident took place on March 31, with mining operations at Moranbah being temporarily suspended after high levels of carbon monoxide were detected in the mine shaft...
