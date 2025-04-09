Motsepe removes CEO at ailing platinum unit
The news comes about a month after ARM Platinum posted an interim headline loss of R689m
09 April 2025 - 20:24
African Rainbow Minerals (ARM) announced on Wednesday that it has removed Thando Mkatshana as CEO of its underperforming platinum division after eight years at the helm.
The news comes roughly one month after ARM Platinum posted a headline loss of R689m for the six months to end-December, more than double that of the previous first half...
