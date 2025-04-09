Government heeds Minerals Council’s call for reworked illegal mining laws
The upcoming review of SA's flagship mining law will include illegal mining clauses
09 April 2025 - 16:22
The Minerals Council SA says it has received communication from the government affirming that the long-awaited review of SA’s flagship mining legislation will include clauses around illegal mining.
This marks a step towards the clearer and more comprehensive legal framework that the council has been calling for in recent months, particularly after the tragic death of 72 illegal miners at an abandoned gold mine in Stilfontein rocked global headlines in January. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.