Orion Minerals CEO Errol Smart steps down
Smart will be succeeded Anthony Lennox, who has been a nonexecutive director of the company
03 April 2025 - 10:57
Errol Smart is to step down as MD and CEO of Orion Minerals with immediate effect.
Smart will be succeeded Anthony (Tony) Lennox, who has been a nonexecutive director of the company until now...
