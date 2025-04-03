Jubilee Metals secures exclusive rights to large waste project in Zambia
The project contains about 260-million tonnes of copper-rich material
03 April 2025 - 16:11
Jubilee Metals has secured the exclusive rights to the large waste project in Zambia for $18m, reduced from the original $30m, the company said.
The project contains about 260-million tonnes of copper-rich material, it said on Thursday. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.