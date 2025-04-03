Implats CEO Nico Muller reiterates bearish outlook on PGMs
Muller urges platinum producers to keep the doors open for further production cuts and layoffs
03 April 2025 - 19:38
Impala Platinum (Implats) CEO Nico Muller has doubled down on his cautious outlook for platinum group metals (PGM), urging platinum producers to keep the doors open for further production cuts and retrenchments.
Addressing a PGM conference on Thursday, Muller agreed with the prevailing view that demand from hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (EVs) does represent an opportunity to offset the long-term decline in automotive demand for the metals. Still, he said this long-term rebound in demand is premised on “highly speculative” projections about how technology will evolve...
