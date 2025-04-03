Amplats’ Zimbabwean mine constrained by fiscal instability, says CEO
Unstable environment does not align with the group’s disciplined capital allocation strategy, says Craig Miller
03 April 2025 - 18:52
Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) CEO Craig Miller said the group would like to expand its Unki operation in Zimbabwe, but to do so it would need to see more stability in the country.
“Unki is a fantastic asset. If we could copy and paste Unki several times, we would,” he said, echoing the words of his predecessor, Natascha Viljoen, who said in 2020 that the group wished it could “bottle” Unki’s operational efficiency and distribute it across the company. ..
