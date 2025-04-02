Sibanye’s share price posts best month since 2016
Sibanye shares gained nearly 50% in March on record gold prices and recognition by the EU’s critical minerals strategy
02 April 2025 - 12:59
Sibanye-Stillwater shares posted their best monthly performance since 2016 last month as higher precious metal prices boosted the group’s SA gold operations.
Sibanye’s share price hovered just above R20 on Wednesday having gained 47.94% in March, a month in which gold broke another record high of $3,100/oz and platinum group metals (PGMs) staged a recovery. ..
