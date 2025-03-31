Jubilee Metals revenue soars on record chrome output
Despite a jump in revenue, HEPS was suppressed by power outages and fluctuating chrome prices
31 March 2025 - 10:01
Diversified metals processor Jubilee Metals has reported record output for the first half after completing an expansion of its SA chrome operations in December, but softer chrome prices and Zambian power outages pushed headline earnings lower.
Jubilee, which processes chrome and platinum group metals (PGMs) in SA and copper in Zambia, reported revenue at $141.50m (R2.58bn) for the six months ended December, up by more than a half from the previous comparable period...
