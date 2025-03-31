Gold Fields may issue 10-year bond
Miner has mandated Citigroup, RBC Capital Markets and Scotia Capital to arrange fixed-income investor calls
31 March 2025 - 11:20
Gold Fields has mandated Citigroup, RBC Capital Markets and Scotia Capital (US) as joint global co-ordinators and active bookrunners to arrange a series of fixed-income investor calls starting today, which may lead to a potential bond offering.
A dollar-denominated senior unsecured benchmark 10-year bond offering was expected to follow, subject to market conditions, Gold Fields said in a statement on Monday...
