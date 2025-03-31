AngloGold Ashanti completes hybrid renewable-energy project in Australia
The company is exploring further opportunities to integrate renewable energy into its other global operations
31 March 2025 - 14:06
AngloGold Ashanti announced the completion of the Tropicana energy project, a large-scale, hybrid renewable operation at its Tropicana gold mine in Western Australia.
Tropicana, located in a remote area of Western Australia, east of Perth, is powered by a mix of renewable energy and natural gas...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.