Companies / Mining

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Is the time ripe for gold miners to hunt for acquisitions?

Business Day TV speaks to Peter Major, mining director at Modern Corporate Solutions

27 March 2025 - 20:15
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
SA’s major gold miners have recorded double-digit share price gains since the start of the year. Picture: ANGELIKA WARMUTH/REUTERS
SA’s major gold miners have recorded double-digit share price gains since the start of the year. Picture: ANGELIKA WARMUTH/REUTERS

Gold miners are undergoing a wave of consolidation. Business Day TV spoke to Peter Major, mining director at Modern Corporate Solutions, about whether the time is ripe for miners to hunt for acquisitions.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Sibanye and Gold Fields in rates war with ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Mr Price, TFG and Capitec set to benefit from ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Anglo’s Sakatti copper project allocated ...
Companies / Mining
4.
Ekapa Minerals cleared of R30m debt as top court ...
Companies / Mining
5.
US FDA flags contamination risk for SA-made Aspen ...
Companies / Healthcare

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.