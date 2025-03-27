SA’s major gold miners have recorded double-digit share price gains since the start of the year. Picture: ANGELIKA WARMUTH/REUTERS
Gold miners are undergoing a wave of consolidation. Business Day TV spoke to Peter Major, mining director at Modern Corporate Solutions, about whether the time is ripe for miners to hunt for acquisitions.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Is the time ripe for gold miners to hunt for acquisitions?
