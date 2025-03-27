Sibanye and Gold Fields in rates war with municipality
Rand West City accuses mining houses of delaying paying rates and taxes, while miners dispute valuations
27 March 2025 - 05:00
Sibanye and Gold Fields are engaged in a high-stakes battle with the Rand West City Local Municipality over the valuations of the companies’ properties, setting off a tit-for-tat legal wrangle that has been raging for nearly a decade.
By law, municipalities determine and place value on assets and activities of the residents and companies within their area of jurisdiction with the assistance of a qualified valuer...
