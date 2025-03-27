EU affirms Sibanye’s ‘strategic significance’ in critical minerals strategy
Europe’s approach to critical minerals stands in sharp contrast to that of the US under Donald Trump
27 March 2025 - 11:35
Two mining companies, Sibanye-Stillwater and Anglo American, had their European operations secure a place in the EU’s critical minerals strategy this week.
On Thursday, Sibanye-Stillwater announced that its Finnish lithium mine and French EV battery operation had been classified “strategic projects” under the EU’s Critical Raw Materials Act (CRMA), a piece of legislation designed to grow Europe’s domestic supply of the minerals required to decarbonise its energy and transport systems. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.