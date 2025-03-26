Ekapa Minerals cleared of R30m debt as top court deems rates ‘unlawful’
The Constitutional Court has set aside a ruling by the high court, ending a nine-year legal battle
26 March 2025 - 17:22
A nine-year legal dispute between Ekapa Minerals and Kimberley’s Sol Plaatje local municipality came to an end this week when the Constitutional Court said the diamond miner did not have to pay a R30m debt, which was incurred through unlawful rate increases.
The courtroom battle stemmed from a disagreement over the extent of taxes Ekapa owed in relation to its eight Kimberley properties, purchased from diamond mining giant De Beers in 2015 to rework the sites’ tailings. ..
