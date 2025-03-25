Master Drilling notes delivers higher headline earnings on record revenue
While impairments weighed on profitability, HEPS were up 22% year on year
25 March 2025 - 13:05
Master Drilling reported a 22% rise in headline earnings, as record revenue offset impairment losses related to its mobile tunnel-boring equipment, property and plant.
This marks the second year running in which the Gauteng-based mining solutions provider reported record revenue, with an increase of 11.5% to $270.8m (R4.95bn) in the year to end-December...
