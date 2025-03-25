Companies / Mining

Anglo’s Sakatti copper project allocated ‘strategic’ status by EU

Operation in Finland placed under the Critical Raw Materials Act

25 March 2025 - 18:56
Picture: REUTERS/IVAN AVARADO
The EU has designated Anglo American’s Sakatti copper operation in Finland as a “strategic project” under the Critical Raw Materials Act, a piece of legislation aimed at growing Europe’s domestic supply of the minerals required to decarbonise its energy and transport systems.

Anglo plans to produce 100,000 tonnes of copper equivalent a year from the project, which is set to begin production in the early 2030s. Sakatti will benefit from more efficient processing of permit applications and more predictable development timelines, Anglo said on Tuesday.

websterj@businesslive.co.za

Amplats sheds Anglo history with new name and leaner executive committee

Mining house overhauls management, becomes Valterra Platinum, ahead of demerger from Anglo American
Companies
2 days ago

Copper’s price rally is a windfall for the biggest mining groups listed on the JSE

Trump’s tariff threats and China’s measures to boost its economy fuel demand and lift outlook
Companies
6 days ago

Rhodium market hits 20-month high on Amplats’ interest

Sentiment soars on expected demand from China, strong US car sales and easing of EU carbon emission rules
Markets
1 week ago

Shares of PGM miners rally after deep platinum deficit forecast

Global supply of platinum expected to continue falling on lower output from SA mines
Companies
2 weeks ago
