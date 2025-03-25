The EU has designated Anglo American’s Sakatti copper operation in Finland as a “strategic project” under the Critical Raw Materials Act, a piece of legislation aimed at growing Europe’s domestic supply of the minerals required to decarbonise its energy and transport systems.
Anglo plans to produce 100,000 tonnes of copper equivalent a year from the project, which is set to begin production in the early 2030s. Sakatti will benefit from more efficient processing of permit applications and more predictable development timelines, Anglo said on Tuesday.
Anglo’s Sakatti copper project allocated ‘strategic’ status by EU
Operation in Finland placed under the Critical Raw Materials Act
