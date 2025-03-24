SA’s water and energy infrastructure worry top PGM miner
Amplats says there will be rising PGM demand from existing applications and new demand from those in development
24 March 2025 - 05:00
Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) has listed SA’s constrained energy and water infrastructure among the top risks facing the group — much higher than the risk it attaches to demand for platinum group metals (PGM) — which have come under pressure due to emergence of electric vehicles.
The PGM major in its 2024 annual report published on Thursday, said beyond the risk of a regional grid outage, the company was challenged by Eskom’s ability to sustainably supply power — listing energy infrastructure as the number one risk facing the group...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.