Gold Fields in high-stakes standoff over Australian mine
SA miner and Gold Road trade counterproposals to buy each other out as shareholders warned to exercise caution over shares
24 March 2025 - 08:44
UPDATED 24 March 2025 - 22:40
Gold Fields and its joint venture partner Gold Road are locked in a corporate tug-of-war over a sought-after gold mine in Western Australia, trading counterproposals to buy each other out.
Gold Fields, seeking to consolidate ownership of the low-cost, high-grade Gruyere Mine, offered A$3.05 per share, a nearly 30% premium to Gold Road’s closing price and valuing the company at A$3.3bn (R38bn)...
