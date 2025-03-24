Australian miner turns down Gold Fields’ R38bn takeover bid
Gold Fields has warned shareholders to exercise caution with its shares until further notice
24 March 2025 - 08:44
Australian mining company Gold Road has rejected a A$3.3bn (R37.8bn) buyout offer from Gold Fields.
At the heart of the transaction was the Gold Fields-operated Western Australian Gruyere mine, a joint venture between the two groups in which each owns a 50% stake...
