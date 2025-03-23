Amplats sheds Anglo history with new name and leaner executive committee
Mining house overhauls management, becomes Valterra Platinum, ahead of demerger from Anglo American
23 March 2025 - 18:14
Anglo American Platinum (Amplats), set to be renamed Valterra Platinum before its imminent demerger from the Anglo group, says it is likely to incur “significant” one-off set-up costs to operate independently.
In its annual report published on Thursday, the company said some of the risks associated with its break-up from Anglo American is that some or all of the anticipated benefits of the demerger may not be realised...
