Copper’s price rally is a windfall for the biggest mining groups listed on the JSE
Trump’s tariff threats and China’s measures to boost its economy fuel demand and lift outlook
19 March 2025 - 05:00
Copper prices reached a 10-month high on Tuesday, fuelled by Chinese stimulus measures and US tariff threats, providing a boost for the biggest miners on the JSE.
BHP, Glencore and Anglo American, which all mine copper, account for 95% of the JSE general mining sector’s combined market cap. ..
