WATCH: Thungela CEO July Ndlovu talks strategy amid weak prices

Thungela Resources CEO July Ndlovu. Picture: GEOFF BROWN
Thungela Resources has reported a 16% increase in annual revenue but profit for the period declined by 29%. The producer says thermal coal prices remained soft during the year due to subdued demand in Europe, where milder winter conditions resulted in high coal and gas stock levels. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with CEO July Ndlovu.
