Thungela shares jump after buyback announcement
The inclusion of the Ensham business in Australia boosted profit
17 March 2025 - 10:56
UPDATED 17 March 2025 - 15:15
Thungela Resources gained the most in more than five months on Monday, after the group announced an increase in revenue and a R300m share buyback programme.
The company reported a 16% increase in revenue to R35.bn for the year to end-December, driven primarily by the full-year inclusion of its Australian Ensham mine and improved production volumes in SA...
