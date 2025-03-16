MC Mining revenue drops amid reduced coal sales, operational challenges
Cost of sales fell 48% to $12.5m, resulting in a gross loss for the six months to end-December
16 March 2025 - 18:30
MC Mining reported a drop in revenue for the six months to end-December on lower coal sales volumes and prices, which was worsened by operational challenges at its Uitkomst Colliery.
In a statement on Friday, the company said revenue fell 67% year on year to $8.4m while its cost of sales was down 48% to $12.5m, resulting in a gross loss...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.