Sim Tshabalala, Standard Bank Group CEO. Picture: STANDARD BANK
Continued balance sheet growth and robust performance in insurance & asset management have bolstered Standard Bank’s full-year performance. SA’s largest banking group by total assets has reported a 4% rise in annual headline earnings and lifted its total dividend by 6%. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Sim Tshabalala for more detail.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala on robust full-year performance
Business Day TV speaks to Sim Tshabalala, CEO of Standard Bank
Continued balance sheet growth and robust performance in insurance & asset management have bolstered Standard Bank’s full-year performance. SA’s largest banking group by total assets has reported a 4% rise in annual headline earnings and lifted its total dividend by 6%. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Sim Tshabalala for more detail.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.