WATCH: Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala on robust full-year performance

Business Day TV speaks to Sim Tshabalala, CEO of Standard Bank

13 March 2025 - 20:14
by Business Day TV
Sim Tshabalala, Standard Bank Group CEO. Picture: STANDARD BANK
Continued balance sheet growth and robust performance in insurance & asset management have bolstered Standard Bank’s full-year performance. SA’s largest banking group by total assets has reported a 4% rise in annual headline earnings and lifted its total dividend by 6%. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Sim Tshabalala for more detail.

