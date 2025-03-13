Business Day TV speaks with Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital
Exxaro on Wednesday reported a 36% slump in annual headline earnings per share, largely the result of a drop in export coal prices. Business Day TV discusses the performance in more detail with acting CEO Riaan Koppeschaar.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
WATCH: Exxaro posts 36% slump in full-year earnings
Business Day TV speaks to Riaan Koppeschaar, acting CEO of Exxaro
