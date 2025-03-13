Companies / Mining

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Exxaro posts 36% slump in full-year earnings

Business Day TV speaks to Riaan Koppeschaar, acting CEO of Exxaro

13 March 2025 - 20:11
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Exxaro’s offices. Picture: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS
Exxaro’s offices. Picture: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS

Exxaro on Wednesday reported a 36% slump in annual headline earnings per share, largely the result of a drop in export coal prices. Business Day TV discusses the performance in more detail with acting CEO Riaan Koppeschaar.

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Jason Quinn bid Absa a costly goodbye
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Woolworths to restock empty shelves as soon as ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Exxaro names Ben Magara as CEO
Companies / Mining
4.
Trade-ins driving iPhone sales in SA, iStore ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Orion Minerals posts increase in operating loss ...
Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.