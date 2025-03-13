Diversification key as Magara takes helm at Exxaro
The more than 30-year mining veteran’s appointment comes at a critical time for Exxaro
13 March 2025 - 13:06
Exxaro Resources picked Ben Magara as its new CEO on Thursday, bringing in the head of the board’s investment committee just a month after Nombasa Tsengwa resigned over clashes with the board.
The more than 30-year mining veteran’s appointment comes at a critical time for Exxaro, as the company executes its growth blueprint to maximise the potential of its vast coal assets while seeking new streams of revenue to mitigate the risk of stranded assets in a decarbonising world...
