Diversification key as Magara takes helm at Exxaro

The more than 30-year mining veteran’s appointment comes at a critical time for Exxaro

13 March 2025 - 13:06
by Lindiwe Tsobo

Exxaro Resources picked Ben Magara as its new CEO on Thursday, bringing in the head of the board’s investment committee just a month after Nombasa Tsengwa resigned over clashes with the board. 

The more than 30-year mining veteran’s appointment comes at a critical time for Exxaro, as the company executes its growth blueprint to maximise the potential of its vast coal assets while seeking new streams of revenue to mitigate the risk of stranded assets in a decarbonising world...

