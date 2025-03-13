Community members question the integrity of Amplats sustainability audit
Amplats’ SA PGM mines audited according to Initiative for Responsible Mining Assurance standard
13 March 2025 - 18:40
Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) announced on Thursday that its Mogalakwena mine had been assessed by the Initiative for Responsible Mining Assurance’s (IRMA) mining standard, achieving an IRMA 50 level of sustainability.
The independent audit provided Mogalakwena with an average score of 50% across the various requirements set out by the IRMA standard, which measures business integrity, positive legacies, and social and environmental responsibility...
