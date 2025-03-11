Orion Minerals posts increase in operating loss for interim period
The increase is due to higher exploration expenditure and contractor fees for its projects
11 March 2025 - 18:46
JSE- and Australia-listed Orion Minerals has reported an increase in its operating loss for the half-year to end-December, due to higher exploration expenditure and contractor fees related to advancing its projects.
The company’s operating losses increased to A$6.52m (R74.85m) from A$5.65m in the previous comparable period...
