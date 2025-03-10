Weaker commodity prices and higher costs weigh on Merafe

Merafe Resources has reported lower annual earnings as weaker commodity prices and higher costs weigh on its performance.
Earnings for the year to end-December slumped by 62% to R667m, after the full impairment of the Boshoek smelter of R574m, it said on Monday.
Revenue was down 9% at R8.44bn, despite resilient chrome ore prices and higher sales volumes.
Ferrochrome prices and volumes were lower than the previous year and the average rand-dollar exchange rate was stronger in 2024.
Headline earnings per share (HEPS) declined 29% to 42.9c and a final cash dividend of 8c per share was declared from 22c a year ago.
Merafe’s attributable share of the Merafe-Glencore venture’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) was R1.8bn, from R2.36bn the year before. A R79m inventory writedown was recorded in addition to Rustenburg Smelter retrenchment costs of R67m.
Waterval mine and Lydenburg smelter remained under care and maintenance, while the Boshoek mine was successfully divested in 2024.
The Rustenburg smelter had been under care and maintenance since September 2023, and the venture has continued to pay full salaries to all permanent employees during this period.
The venture embarked on an extensive stakeholder consultation process in terms of Labour Relations Act from August last year; of 448 remaining affected employees, 241 were redeployed at other operations, while the remainder were retrenched.
Cost management remained a key focus, Merafe said. While inflation led to increased fixed costs and pricing pressure from chrome ore prices, reductions in reductant costs and power prices mitigated the overall effect, resulting in only a 2% year-on-year increase in production costs.
Despite logistical challenges, projected shipment volumes were achieved, it said.
The effect of China’s substantial ferrochrome production increase of 25% in 2024, exceeding stainless steel production growth, resulted in market oversupply, placing downward pressure on ferrochrome prices and affecting Merafe’s smelting operations.
“Despite these challenges, Merafe delivered satisfactory overall results, though 2025 is anticipated to present increased challenges. Management is constantly evaluating strategies to enhance the business’ resilience,” it said.
Weaker commodity prices and higher costs weigh on Merafe
The company expects 2025 to be challenging but will keep ‘evaluating strategies to enhance its resilience’
