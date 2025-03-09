Companies / Mining

WATCH: African Rainbow Minerals CEO Phillip Tobias on challenging six months

Business Day TV speaks to Phillip Tobias, CEO of African Rainbow Minerals

09 March 2025 - 18:34
Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
African Rainbow Minerals has posted a 49% drop in interim headline earnings per share. To discuss what contributed to the decline, Business Day TV sat down with the miner’s CEO, Phillip Tobias.

Jobs on the line as African Rainbow Minerals cuts costs at Bokoni mine

African Rainbow Minerals has scaled back on mechanised development at its Bokoni Platinum Mines  in Limpopo and will restructure the operation to ...
Business
10 hours ago

Shares of PGM miners rally after deep platinum deficit forecast

Global supply of platinum expected to continue falling on lower output from SA mines
Companies
55 minutes ago

WATCH: Harmony declares record interim dividend amid gold rally

Business Day TV speaks to Harmony Gold CEO Beyers Nel
Companies
4 days ago

