CPI fell 0.7% last month from a year earlier while producer price deflation persists
ANC officials agree Dada Morero should be removed, yet he languishes
Koeberg nuclear unit 2 is yet to return to operation.
Political analyst says the party’s internal troubles could get worse ahead of the 2026 elections
Global supply of platinum expected to continue falling on lower output from SA mines
President Cyril Ramaphosa lauds technology giant for announcing its latest investment during such a fraught time
The sector must focus on maintaining current export markets and broadening new ones
Widespread killings in Syria’s Alawite heartland ‘the worst violence for years in a 13-year-old civil conflict’
Stellies coach upset result of game was decided by a referee's decision
Chef Rasmus Munk’s Alchemist transcends the traditional boundaries of gastronomy, blending science, art, activism, and food
African Rainbow Minerals has posted a 49% drop in interim headline earnings per share. To discuss what contributed to the decline, Business Day TV sat down with the miner’s CEO, Phillip Tobias.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: African Rainbow Minerals CEO Phillip Tobias on challenging six months
Business Day TV speaks to Phillip Tobias, CEO of African Rainbow Minerals
African Rainbow Minerals has posted a 49% drop in interim headline earnings per share. To discuss what contributed to the decline, Business Day TV sat down with the miner’s CEO, Phillip Tobias.
Jobs on the line as African Rainbow Minerals cuts costs at Bokoni mine
Shares of PGM miners rally after deep platinum deficit forecast
WATCH: Harmony declares record interim dividend amid gold rally
Companies in this Story
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Jobs on the line as African Rainbow Minerals cuts costs at Bokoni mine
Shares of PGM miners rally after deep platinum deficit forecast
Lower iron ore volume and Bokoni operational losses hit ARM
Cost pressures weigh on Exxaro’s full-year earnings
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.