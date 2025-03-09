Shares of PGM miners rally after deep platinum deficit forecast
09 March 2025 - 18:18
Shares of platinum group metals (PGM) miners rallied last week after the World Platinum Investment Council forecast a deeper than expected global platinum deficit in its latest quarterly report.
The council expects the global supply of platinum to continue falling this year on weaker recycling supply and lower output from SA’s PGM mines. While demand is also expected to decline, the dwindling supply will result in a global platinum deficit of over 840,000 ounces, the group said. ..
